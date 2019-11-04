Charlotte Stewart

Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Elmwood Baptist Church, with interment at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Charlotte Kathryn (Kotsenburg) Stewart, of Harrison, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family Saturday, Nov. 2 (2019) at the age of 76.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, John Raymond Stewart; her parents, Clyde Alfred and Margaret Jewell (Smithey) Kotsenburg; and an infant brother, Francis.
Charlotte was born Sept. 22, 1943, in Mexico, Missouri, and attended R-6 High School in Laddonia, Missouri, where she met John. They were married on June 3, 1962, in Benton City, Missouri, and were blessed with two daughters. Throughout their marriage they lived in Kirksville, St. Joseph, Centralia, and Steelville, Missouri, before moving to Harrison in 1975. Charlotte was a member of Elmwood Baptist Church for the last six years and a member of Northvale Baptist Church for the more than three decades prior.
She leaves her two daughters, Jody Stewart and Susan (Mark) Potrafka; three grandchildren, Kim Best, Hilary (Tim) Hocut and Nathaniel Potrafka; three great-grandchildren, Eli Leimberg, Isabella Hocut and Colton Hocut; a sister, Pamela (Frank) Trask; and brother, Nellis (Berna) Kotsenburg; along with 10 nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and other family members including two exchange student daughters, Vilma Lopez from Costa Rica and Julie Langlais from Canada, and their families.
Charlotte touched many lives during her nursing career as a LPN, a surgical tech at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison for 20 years, and clinical instructor in the surgical tech program at North Arkansas College for seven years.
She quietly showed a special gift of caring throughout her life, opening her home to family and friends, being one of the founding members of Pampered Feet Ministry, being active in her church, and serving on mission and Red Cross trips.
Pallbearers are Nellis Kotsenburg, Mark Potrafka, Nathaniel Potrafka, Tim Hocut, Eric Kotsenburg and Frank Trask.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Charlotte’s name to Elmwood Baptist Church.
