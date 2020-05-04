Visitation will be throughout the day on Tuesday, May 5, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison with a family memorial graveside service at Maplewood Cemetery on Wednesday, May 6; memorial service will be held at a later date at First Baptist Church.
Cheryl Ann Crow, age 61, gained her new, perfect body and joyfully met her Savior face to face on Friday, May 1 (2020) while her family surrounded her with love.
Visitation will be throughout the day on Tuesday, May 5, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison with a family memorial graveside service at Maplewood Cemetery on Wednesday, May 6, with pastors Rob Davis and Tim Beers officiating. A memorial service to honor Cheryl’s life and legacy will be held at First Baptist Church at a later date.
Pallbearers are Joshua Petersen, Abe Clary, Jeremy Clary, Tom Angel, Bradley Norman and Tim Beers.
Bob and Avanell (McArtor) Cone were overjoyed with the birth of their precious second daughter, Cheryl Ann, on March 4, 1959, in Harrison. Cheryl met the love of her life, Wesley, as a teenager in her childhood church, and they were happily married on June 6, 1981. Wesley and Cheryl shared a wonderful life together and were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Amy and Emily.
Cheryl began her career at the Allied Telephone Company (which later became Alltel and then Windstream) as an operator in 1979. She was promoted into various positions but was always known for her positive attitude, patient spirit, and beyond-excellent customer service for 30 years of loyal employment. As a talented seamstress like her mother, she created many beautiful and treasured items such as dresses, dolls, costumes, aprons, purses, and much more. Cheryl and her beloved mother carefully created Cheryl’s wedding dress and all of her bridesmaid dresses for her sisters. Cheryl also enjoyed any activity that brought her family together and would spend any time she could making sure they were all taken care of and loved. Being absolutely selfless and of a true Christlike spirit, she always placed others before herself and adorned the most contagious and genuine smile. She was the most kind-spirited, generous, and encouraging influence, touching many lives in the most beautiful and gracious ways.
Cheryl was a member of First Baptist Church in Harrison and faithfully served however she physically could. Throughout her life in church, she served as a children’s music director, children’s church worker, youth leader, Vacation Bible School worker, choir member, quartet performer, Bible camp leader, nursery provider, Sunday School teacher, and deacon’s wife. She reached and positively impacted many children, always giving praise and glory to God for such blessings. She truly had a servant heart.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Bob and Avanell Cone, and her sweet sister, Janet Cone.
She is survived by her beloved husband, L. Wesley Crow II; daughters and son-in-law, Amy (Joshua) Petersen and Emily Crow, and prized granddaughter, Avalee Petersen, all of Harrison; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Julia (Tom) Angel, of Harrison, and Becky (Abe) Clary, of Lead Hill; and a host of other beloved family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a college savings account at Cornerstone Bank to memorialize Cheryl’s great love and support for her beautiful granddaughter, Avalee Elizabeth Petersen.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
Commented