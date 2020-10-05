Private family graveside services will be held at Burlington Cemetery; arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Christine Amos, age 89, of Harrison, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29 (2020) at Somerset Nursing Home in Harrison.
Christine was born Nov. 30, 1930, at Dardanelle, the daughter of Dock R. Wood and Nancy Bowman Wood.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glenn R. Amos; one brother, Don L. Wood; and two sisters, Jane Wood Sanders and Ruby Wood Page.
She was a member of Burlington Baptist Church and the Senior Center Club in Harrison.
She is survived by two daughters, Sherry Gordon, of Harrison, and Janice Carolyn Gapasin and her husband Jim; her son, Richard Amos, of LaVerne,California; one brother, Bob R. Wood; one sister, Lena Bates; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren
Private family graveside services will be held at Burlington Cemetery, with Brother Dwight Crowley and Pastor Jim Gapasin officiating under the direction of Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Bob Wood, Cody Bensal, Dan Bensal, Dave Bensal, Jesse Amos and Jim Gapasin.
Memorials to Alzheimer’s Association and Burlington Cemetery Fund, c/o Burlington Baptist Church.
