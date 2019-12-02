Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Wayton Cemetery, with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home.
Christine Breedlove Williams, age 88 of Wayton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27 (2019) at the Newton County Nursing Home in Jasper.
The daughter of Lee and Virgie (Holcombe) Breedlove was born July 22, 1931, in Wayton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Claud Williams; her son, Ronnie Williams; four brothers; and one sister.
Christine was a member of the Wayton United Baptist Church. She was a homemaker all her life. She was a blessing to our family and always had a sparkle in her bright blue eyes and a smile on her face.
She is survived by two daughters, Virginia (Gini) Braden and husband Bill and Sheri Carter and husband Roy, all of Wayton; her sisters, Shirley Shelton, of Parthenon, and Karen Hodge, of Wayton; her grandchildren, Wake Williams, Rianna Braden, Larisa Braden, Jared Braden, Clayton Carter and Brittany Huber; and her great-grandchildren, Dakota Williams, Elysia Williams, Cecilia Braden, Henry Braden, Erin Carter, Ella Carter, Clara Huber, Matthew Huber and Connor Huber.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Wayton Cemetery, with Brother Bobby Young officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jared Braden, Clayton Carter, Travis Hodge, Todd Hodge, Michael Eddings, Frankie Breedlove and Wake Williams.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wayton Cemetery Fund, C/O Ronnie Casey, HCR 31 Box 451, Deer, AR 72628.
Online condolences may be left at coffmanfh.com .
