Clara Spencer

Clara (Mema) Mae Spencer, age 92, of Fayetteville, died Wednesday, Aug. 14 (2019).
She was born July 21, 1927, in Martinsville, Virginia, the daughter of Jabez and Lula Stanley Gravely.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Spencer.
She was a retired dental assistant and was a member of First United Presbyterian Church. She moved to Fayetteville in 1998.
She is survived by two daughters, Carlotta Aist, of Fayetteville, and Joey Folsom, of Fayetteville; a sister, Ruth Cox, of Martinsville, Virginia; and four grandchildren, Amber Walker, Nell Sisco, Tabitha Christensen and her husband Leathan, and Rusty Folsom; and six great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday Aug. 24, at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville, Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Regional Hospice, 326 East Longview Street, Fayetteville, AR 72703.
