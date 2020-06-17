Service: 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, at Maple Leaf Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Claude “Bud” William Somers, age 97, of Harrison, entered his eternal home on Monday, June 15 (2020). We imagine that he rejoiced and shouted at the site of Heaven. He was reunited with his beautiful wife, Caroline Somers, embraced his three sons, Bobby, David and Tim Somers, and at long last held his granddaughter, Kristine Kuhlmann. A host of other family greeted him filling the air of Heaven with loud voices, tall tales, stories of the old home place, and who ate the most White Castles.
Bud was born June 2, 1923, in Martinsville, Indiana, the son of Claude W. and Elizabeth Cecilia (Beard) Somers. The oldest of twins, he lead the family of six other siblings to antics and mayhem. He was drafted during World War II and served in Central Europe as a medical technician.
After the war Bud got busy living! He moved his family to Harrison in 1972 and ran several businesses and worked as a carpenter. He believed in hard work, many times forcing his five children to labor with him all the while teasing them that he could outwork them on any given day. All five children will confirm that he could. After retiring, Bud became known as the “Clock Man.” He traveled far and wide fixing clocks for over 15 years.
Bud was a Christian and served the Lord. He often spontaneously screamed out “Hallelujah Amen” causing all of us around him to praise the Lord in various ways. At the age of 96 he would visit the area nursing homes and “pray with the old people.” He loved his family to a fault. He was selfless, always putting others before himself. He was dedicated to telling tacky jokes and loved to laugh out loud.
His spirit will live on in his children: Bryan (his best friend and roommate); three fabulous, talented, smart (just ask he will tell you) daughters, Nancy Kuhlmann, Melinda Bagley and husband Barry, and Rebecca Martin and husband Sam; his grandchildren, Dana Sudquist, John Kuhlmann, William Kuhlmann, John Somers, Tyler Somers, Matthew Somers, Josh Bagley, Erica Meese, Michael Bagley, Aubrey Madden, Amanda Lee, Maddison Whorton, and Kris Bush; a host of great-grandchildren; and anyone that ever called him friend.
Please come love on us and share a story about Bud at visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home. On Friday, June 19, at 10 a.m. at Maple Leaf Cemetery, bring your chair, sit in the shade and help us honor our father.
Pallbearers are William Kuhlmann, John Somers, Ty Somers, Seth Lee, Amanda Lee and Kevin Somers.
Honorary pallbearers are Aubrey “Holly Molly” Madden, Well Springs Church Members, and all the men seeking the Lord and recovery at Church 180.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Well Springs Church or the Great Passion Play.
