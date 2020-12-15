Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Lighthouse Apostolic Church, St. Joe, with burial at Maple Leaf Cemetery; Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Clifford Lawrence Belanger, of Harrison, passed from this life on Sunday, Dec. 13 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center. He was 86 years old.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Lighthouse Apostolic Church in St. Joe. Pastor Robert Grinder will officiate. Burial will be at Maple Leaf Cemetery.
The son of Clifford R. and Ruth (Bailey) Belanger was born on Nov. 20, 1934, in Hartford, Connecticut.
Clifford was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member at Lighthouse Apostolic Church. He loved listening to gospel music, his coffee, and most importantly he loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Fern Belanger; his parents; one brother, Robert Belanger; stepbrother, Fred Nerine; and two stepsisters, June Nerine and Dolores Callender.
Survivors include one daughter and her husband, Melessa and Rickie Gilbert; three grandchildren, Amanda Pyshny and husband Lonnie, Eric Massey and wife Tatyana, and Jason Massey and wife Melissa; five great-grandchildren, Jackson, Jayden, Noah, Ellie and Ella Massey; two brothers, Junior and Gerald Nugent; and three sisters, Patty Bjorkland, Anita Cofty and Mary Chattham.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
Commented