Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Assembly of God Church in Marshall, with burial at Nubbin Hill Cemetery, near Leslie; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Clifton Eual Boyd, 85, of Marshall, died Sunday, Oct. 27 (2019) at his home surrounded by his entire family.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Assembly of God Church in Marshall. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall. Burial will be at Nubbin Hill Cemetery, near Leslie.
The son of the late Eual B. Boyd and Maggie Branum Boyd was born Oct. 21, 1934, at Kimbrell Creek in Leslie. He was the husband of Janice Maye Boyd.
Commented