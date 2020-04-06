Arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Clifton Griffin, age 93, of Harrison, passed away Sunday, April 5 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.
He was born Feb. 11, 1927, in Snowball, the son of Bozine and Margaret (Bailey) Griffin.
Along with his parents, Clifton was preceded in death by his brothers, Tillman Griffin and Glen Griffin; his sister, Madge Griffin; and his nephews, Waylon Griffin and Wayne Griffin.
Clifton had been married to the love of his life, Jannie Mae Griffin, for 65 years. He worked for Flexsteel for 38 years where he was a supervisor. Clifton enjoyed farming, gardening, fishing, hunting, and above all, his family and grandchildren.
Clifton is survived by his wife, Jannie Mae Griffin; his son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Gelica Griffin, of Harrison; his sister, Bernell Arms, of Snowball; Jannie Mae’s sister and brother and their spouses, that Clifton loved like his own, Billie and Nolan Brisco and Bob and Margaret Wells, all of Harrison; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Services are private.
Honorary pallbearers are Clifton’s Sunday school class of Miracle Lighthouse Church.
Memorials may be made to Miracle Lighthouse Church, 6238 Sand Flat Road, Harrison, AR 72601.
