Service: 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, at Capps Full Gospel Church, with burial at Sanders Cemetery; Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
Clinton Smith, 85, of Batavia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16 (2020) at home.
The son of Homer and Elsie (Farmer) Smith was born at Vendor, on Jan. 23, 1935 He was the husband of the late Charlene Smith.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, at Capps Full Gospel Church. Burial will follow at Sanders Cemetery.
Visitation will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Janet Ricketts to help defray funeral expenses.
In compliance with the State of Arkansas mandate for funerals and visitations at the funeral home/church are limited to a 2/3 capacity of the facility. All attendees over age 10 are required to furnish and wear a mask.
Commented