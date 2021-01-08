Memorial service will be held at a later time; arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
Clisby Gene Strickland, 67, of Deer, passed away at home on Dec. 8, 2020.
He was born on April 13, 1953, in Titusville, Florida, the son of Adrill Clisby and Betty Lou Hart. Clisby is survived by dear friends.
He will be inurned in Essex Cemetery in Limestone. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
