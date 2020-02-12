A visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Cloud Knight, age 16, of Bellefonte, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6 (2020) at his home.
He was born Oct. 27, 2003, in Cleveland, Texas, the son of George Knight and Susan Tucker.
He was preceded in death by his aunt, Quida, and his great-grandpa, Paul.
Cloud enjoyed animation, hanging out with friends and church. Cloud loved life for what it was worth, his friends, and his family.
Along with his parents, Cloud is survived by his grandparents, George and Linda Knight and Paul and Wendy Tucker; two brothers, Paul Masters and Cameron Tucker; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
