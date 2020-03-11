Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Grubb Springs Baptist Church, with graveside military funeral honors at Grubb Springs Cemetery; arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Clyde E. Hunt, age 97, of Edmond, Oklahoma, formerly of Harrison, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Teal Creek Retirement Center in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Grubb Springs Baptist Church. Graveside military funeral honors will be held at Grubb Springs Cemetery. Arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
The son of the late Harvey and Ellie Hunt was born July 31, 1922. Clyde was preceded in death by his first wife, Evelyn Hunt and his second wife, Dorothy Hunt.
