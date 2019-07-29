Clyde Jones

Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at First Baptist Church Valley Springs with burial at Osborne Cemetery in St. Joe; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Clyde Alton Jones, of Everton, passed from this life on Sunday, July 28 (2019) in his home at the age of 77.
Clyde was born on July 1, 1942, in Ragley, Louisiana. After graduating from Ragley High School, Clyde began his telecommunications career in July 1969 working F. M. Hollandsworth Engineers, Contel Telephone Company, Tri-County Telephone Company, and Southwest Arkansas Telephone Co-op (SWAT) as resident engineer, assistant manager and/or VP-Plant Operations/Engineer until retiring on July 1, 2008. During his career Clyde served on the Board of Governors of the NW Arkansas Medical Center, board member of the Arkansas One Call Board, and on the Board of the Arkansas Telecommunications Association holding the position of 2nd vice president, vice president and president. Clyde was well thought of and respected throughout the industry.
Clyde married the love of his life, Dee, on May 8, 1976. He always kept things interesting, lively and real. Clyde loved his wife, his family, and his Corvairs. He was an expert in the kitchen; anyone who knew him appreciated his cooking skills. He enjoyed floating, and dabbled in farming and gardening. He was a “jack of all trades,” who would and could take on all types of projects — some were his ideas, but mostly they were Dee’s. Together Clyde and Dee have left a legacy of generosity.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Valley Springs. He was baptized Sept. 14, 1980. He was also a member of the Arkansas Corvair Club and CORSA. Clyde won several awards with his love of Corvairs. They consisted of People’s Choice, Best of Show, Economy Run with 48mpg, and the valued Concours Gold Senior score of 98.07.
He is survived by his wife, Dee Jones; children: Rodney (Mary) Arnold, Vicki Cook, and Troy, Jennifer and Nicole Jones; grandchildren, Krystin Palma, George Palma, Madison Arnold, Ashlynn Cook, Zachary Cook, Emilie Arnold, Lily Cate Arnold and Dustin Watts; siblings, Ronald (Donna) Jones, Sandra Faye Ardoin, Keith (Dwana) Jones, Verna Mae Jones, Ed (Joy) Smith and Doc (Kathy) Smith; lots of nieces and nephews; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Winnifred Trammel, Richard (Dixie) Jones, and his brother Freeman Jones.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at First Baptist Church Valley Springs with Pastor Sean Milliken officiating. Burial will follow at Osborne Cemetery in St. Joe.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to FBCVS, P.O. Box 97, Valley Springs, AR, 72682.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
