A memorial service will be announced at a later date; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Coleman Marcus “Dan” Jackson, age 78, of Oxley, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 2 (2020).
He was born in Hawkinsville, Georgia, on Nov. 11, 1941, to Emma Isabelle (Brady) Jackson and Robert Marvin Jackson. He was the husband of Dorothy Jackson, of the home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to: Kindred Hospice, 1141 East Main Street, No. 208, Batesville, AR 72501 or online at www.kindredhealthcare.com .
