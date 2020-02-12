Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Roller-Coffman Chapel in Marshall, with burial at Freeman Cemetery near Big Flat.
Colynos Sisk, age 79, of Big Flat, passed from this life on Monday, Feb. 10 (2020) at his home.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Roller-Coffman Chapel in Marshall. Burial will be at Freeman Cemetery near Big Flat.
The son of the late Tennie Ramsey Sisk and Logan Sisk was born July 27, 1940, at Big Flat. He was the husband of Lois Downs Sisk, of the home.
Commented