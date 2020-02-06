Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall, with burial at Silver Hill Cemetery, near St. Joe; Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the funeral home.
Connie Ramsey Grinder, age 88, of St. Joe, passed from this life on Tuesday, Feb. 4 (2020) at Highland Court in Marshall.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall. Burial will be at Silver Hill Cemetery, near St. Joe. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the funeral home.
The daughter of the late Darrell Ramsey and Pearl Hudspeth Ramsey was born April 22, 1931, at Canon City, Colorado. She was the wife of the late Howard “Fat” Grinder.
