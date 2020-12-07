Visitation will be at 1:30 p.m. followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. both on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Smith Cemetery in Vendor; arrangements are with Holt Memorial Chapel.
Connie Sue Kimrey, 75, returned to her heavenly home on Friday, Dec. 4 (2020) after battling cancer. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her final days and gave her an unshakable peace.
Visitation will be at 1:30 p.m. followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. both on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Smith Cemetery in Vendor. Steve Martin and Michael Chad Middleton will officiate. Pallbearers are Michael Chad Middleton, Court Middleton, Chris Middleton, Joshua Kimrey, Seth Gannaway, David Kimrey and Jacob Smith.
Connie was born to Conard and Ina Middleton in Jasper, on Sept. 7, 1945. She graduated from Deer High School in 1963 then moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where she worked for Western Electric for seven years. It was there that she met her soul mate and best friend, Bill Kimrey. Connie and Bill were wed on Nov. 6, 1965.
They lived in Colorado and Kentucky during Bill’s time in the service — then moved back to Kansas City, Missouri, where they would start their family and raise their daughter and son. In 1988, they were transferred by the railroad to Oklahoma where they would put down roots and raise their grandson.
Connie began working in education at Jenks Public Schools. She obtained her child development degree at Tulsa Community College and worked her way up to director where she would retire after 23 years in public education.
Connie had a true love of cooking. She was a master of large, home-cooked meals in the kitchen. And she was well known for her yearly homemade candies. She would make them on Thanksgiving and give them away on Christmas. She was also a skilled gardener and an artistic crafter whether it be painting, sewing or jewelry-making. She gave the biggest hugs and could tell you every story out of the Bible.
She is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her Creator.
Connie is survived by her mother, Ina Middleton; her husband of 55 years, Bill; her brother, Mike Middleton and his wife Connie; her daughter, Sherry; her son, David; her son Joshua and his wife Whitney; her grandchildren, Seth Gannaway, Marissa Smith, Jacob Smith, Ethan Kimrey, Carsyn Kimrey, Abram Kimrey, and Judah Kimrey; her great-grandchildren, Ryder Gannaway, Logan Gannaway, Braken Gannaway, and V. Elizabeth Gannaway; as well as other extended family and a lifetime of friends.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
