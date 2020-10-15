Graveside service is Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Sand Hill Cemetery in Yardelle, wit open visitation on Monday, Oct. 19, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Conrad R. “Doc” Carter was born Sunday, Nov. 17, 1935, to Wm. Alfred and Verla Carter in Cave Creek. He went home to Jesus on Monday, Oct. 12 (2020) reuniting with his parents and brothers, Doris Edward, Wm. Buddy and James Arley Carter.
Conrad had to quit school at age 12 to help his parents work, picking cotton in the boot hill of Arkansas. He would then go on to Wichita, Kansas, working for Steffan’s Dairy, Beech Aircraft and Dillon’s Grocery, retiring in 1997.
He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and canning the many fruits of his labor.
Survivors include his sisters, Leona Taffer and Bobbie Waters, and three daughters, Brenda (Barry), Sharon (Mike), and Melissa. He was Papa to seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
An open visitation is Monday, Oct. 19, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Graveside service is Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Sand Hill Cemetery in Yardelle.
