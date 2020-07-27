Constance "Connie" Roller

Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison, with burial at Mt. Sherman Cemetery; Visitation: Open on Tuesday, July 28, at the funeral home.
Constance “Connie” Fern Trulove Roller, age 85, of Harrison, went to meet her Lord and Savior on July 25 (2020) at home surrounded by her family.
The daughter of Luther and Delcie (Brown) Trulove was born in Mt Sherman, on Nov. 25, 1934.
Connie was a loving and caring person to her family and all who knew her. She enjoyed family gatherings She loved hunting, fishing and anything outdoors.
Connie accepted salvation at the age of 11 and was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Harrison. She loved the Lord and prayed that all her family and friends would come to know him.
As a single parent of three young children, she earned her LPN license and finished top in her class. She worked at the Harrison hospital for many years and at Dr. Sue Chambers’ office before retiring.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three children, Barbara Rhyne, Sandra Youngblood and Jorgi Roller; two grandsons; an infant sister, Nadine Trulove; and a brother, John Trulove.
Connie is survived by her three daughters, Linda (Tony) Wall, Shirley Woods, Patricia (Bobby) Roberts, and two sons, Larry (Rita) Coffman, and Billy (Judy) Coffman; 17 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Nelda Fiveash, of Harrison; a brother, James (Shannon) Trulove, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon; loving caregiver and friend, Shirley Dunn; her beloved Friskie; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and many friends who loved her and will miss her.
Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Coffman Funeral Home, with Derwin Martin, officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Sherman Cemetery.
Visitation will be open Tuesday, July 28.
Pallbearers are Mark Harris, Jacob Moore, Dale Coffman, Geoffrey Roch, Billy Coffman and Justin Quebedeaux.
Honorary pallbearers are Greg Rhyne, Joshua Roch, Michael Coffman, Jason Coffman, Legacy Hospice, Harrison EMT and the Harrison Firefighters.
The family would like to thank everyone for all the prayers and words of kindness.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Online condolences can be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
Commented