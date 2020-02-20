Cremation rites will take place at Diamond State Cremation & Funeral Home in Diamond City and a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Crystal West, 81 years old, of Diamond City, went to meet her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Feb. 19 (2020).
Crystal was born on Feb. 3, 1939, in Santa Monica, California. She has been married to Don West for 63 years, since Sept. 1, 1956. They have enjoyed their retirement years on Bull Shoals Lake in the Ozarks.
Crystal is survived by her husband, Don West; two daughters, Shari West of South Pasadena, Florida, and Eva (Denny) Gray, of Ottawa, Illinois, one granddaughter, Melissa (Jamie) Lucas, of Harding, Illinois; and three great-grandchildren, Kory (Emma) Cantlin, of Hubert, North Carolina, and Kallie and Khloe Cantlin, of Harding, Illinois.
Crystal worked at LearJet and Boeing Aircraft in her earlier years and was known as “Rosie the Riveter.” She attended the Lead Hill Baptist Church and was a member of their choir. She was blessed with many musical talents including singing with the Sweet Adelines and playing various instruments such as piano, organ, guitar and a variety of dulcimers.
Crystal was like an “Animal Whisperer” — she LOVED all animals. Any hurt or sick animals would be dropped off to her so she would nurse them back to health.
She was also a fantastic cook and enjoyed cooking and serving at various functions. Crystal had a green thumb and also enjoyed gardening.
As Crystal grew in time and rhyme, she felt inspired by God to share his will and thoughts in verse. She wrote and published a book called “God's Tears, God's Joys.” Her true experiences motivated these poems.
Crystal was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Ella Bacon; one daughter, Roberta West; one brother; and two sisters.
Cremation rites will take place at Diamond State Cremation & Funeral Home in Diamond City and a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
