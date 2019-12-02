Curtis Jack Beeler, age 62, of Harrison, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26 (2019) surrounded by his family.
The beloved son of Donald Beeler and Patsy (Ballard) Beeler was born Feb. 22, 1957, in Seattle, Washington.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patsy (Ballard) Beeler.
Jack was a beloved brother, uncle and friend; he was loving, generous, caring and had a heart of gold. He loved riding motorcycles, playing pool, bowling and fishing.
Jack is survived by his father, Donald Beeler; sisters, Ginger Schoenenberger and Sharon Cathey; brothers, Don Ratliff, Kurt “Skip” Born and Michael Perkins.
He will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Memorials may be made to the Boone County Library, 221 West Stephenson Avenue, Harrison, AR 72601.
