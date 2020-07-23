Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Cynthia Ellen Cathey passed away Wednesday, July 22 (2020) at her home in Harrison.
She was born June 20, 1952, in Asuza, California, to Frank and Clearissa Huston James.
Cynthia loved cooking, sewing and making crafts and adored her little dog.
She is survived by her husband, John Cathey; son, John Cathey and wife Ashley, of Harrison; daughters, Kellie Schadler, of Harrison, and Michelle and husband Michael Baker, of Rochester, New York; grandchildren, Dylan and Dalton Schadler, and Jake and Joey Baker.
