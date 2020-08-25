Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Red Hill Cemetery near Marshall, with arrangements by Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Dale Harris Jensen, age 87, of Flippin, passed from this life after a lengthy illness on Monday, Aug. 24 (2020) at Highland Court in Marshall.
He was born in Hinsdale, Illinois, on Nov. 9, 1932, to the late Carl Jensen and Fern Carlson Jensen. He was the husband of the late Shirley Elliott Jensen.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Red Hill Cemetery near Marshall. Interment will follow the service, where Dale will be laid to rest beside his wife, Shirley. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Red Hill Cemetery, P.O. Box 413, Marshall, AR 72650.
