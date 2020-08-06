A memorial service will be held at a later date; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home.
Dale "Tony" Rocole, age 63, of Jasper, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5 (2020) at the Newton County Nursing Home in Jasper.
The son of Arthur Ewing and Alta (Rocole) Freeman was born Oct. 24, 1956, in Berkeley, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Jack and Wayne Rocole.
Tony worked at John Deere and Kobota selling tractors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his children, Micheal Rocole and wife Lindsey, of Harrison, and Carrie Sutton and husband Ben, of Harrison; his brothers, Dennis Rocole and wife Paulette, of Parthenon, Donnie Rocole and wife Norma, of Garden City, Missouri, and Hank Rocole, of Dallas, Texas; six grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
