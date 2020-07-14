Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall, with burial at Arvin Cemetery, Arvin, California; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at the funeral home.
Daniel Leobardo Rodriguez, age 51, of Harrison, passed from this life on Saturday, July 11 (2020) in Pine Bluff.
He was born in Arvin, California, on June 28, 1969 to the late Conrado Rodriguez and Herminia Vargas Rodriguez. He was the husband of Amy White-Rodriguez, of the home.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Arvin Cemetery in Arvin, California, where Daniel will be laid to rest beside his parents.
