Daniel Watts, age 71, of Harrison, passed from this life on Friday, Sept. 11 (2020) at Cox South in Springfield, Missouri.
He was born on March 10, 1949, to Elmer Newton Watts and Osta Mae Curtis Watts. He was the husband of Kathy Treat Watts, of the home.
Outdoor funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Harriet Assembly of God Church parking lot in Harriet. Burial will be at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
