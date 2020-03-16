Private burial will be at a later date at Western Grove Cemetery; arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Danny Ray "Duke" Spielman, 54, of Western Grove, passed away Saturday, March 14 (2020) at home.
The son of the late Leonard and Elsie (Gentry) Spielman was born at Mt. Hersey, on July 19, 1965.
Danny is survived by his sisters and their husbands, Shirley and Jack Cooper of Western Grove and Kathy and Frank Young of Irving, Texas.
Private burial will be at a later date at Western Grove Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Commented