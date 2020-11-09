Danny Hudson

Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Charles M. Nelson Memorial Chapel in Berryville, with interment at Berryville Memorial Park Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Nelson Chapel in Berryville.
Danny General Hudson, age 60, of Berryville, passed away Friday, Nov. 6 (2020) at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, surrounded by family.
Danny was born on Oct. 24, 1960, in Kansas City, Missouri, to General and Jessie (Smith) Hudson.
Danny graduated from North East High School in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1978. After graduation Danny relocated to Harrison. He worked for Tyson Foods and was a night auditor for Days Inn, an over the road truck driver several years until he had to quit due to his health. He later went back to work for Tysons and most recently went to work at Walmart.
Danny was a Christian and loved the Lord. He enjoyed going to school and took several college classes after he quit driving over the road. He was excited to start begin taking classes again. Danny enjoyed reading, family get-togethers and most of all his grandkids.
Danny married Angie Summers on July 3, 1988, who survives him of the home. He is also survived by his two sons, David Hudson and Joe Hudson, of Berryville; daughter, Rebekah Kossman, of Harrison; six grandchildren, Christian, Victoria, Scott, Nevaeh, Hazel and Jacoby; brother, Dale Hudson and wife Billie, of Harrison; and sister, Reba Simkins and husband Keith, of Alpena. Danny also leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws that will greatly miss him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, General and Jessie Hudson; grandparents, Noel and Gay (Farmer) Smith; and grandparents, Landis and Nora (Asher) Hudson.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Charles M Nelson Memorial Chapel in Berryville. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Charles M Nelson Memorial Chapel. Interment to follow at the Berryville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Nelson Funeral Service, P.O. Box 311, Berryville, AR 72616 to help with final expenses.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com.
