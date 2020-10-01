Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Forks of the Creek Cemetery; arrangements by Cornwell Funeral Home in Dardanelle.
Danny Lee Nalley, age 58, of Dover, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30 (2020) at his home.
He was born Aug. 3, 1962, in Yakima, Washington, to Sam Nalley and Mary Henderson Nalley. Dan loved panning for gold and he loved God and he never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Nalley.
Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Angela Nalley; his children, Lisa McLees (Jackson) of Spokane, Washington, Anthony Nalley (Ashley) of Spokane, Washington, Mary Mathews (Travis) of Tri Cities, Washington, Kaylen Nalley of Spokane, Washington, DeAngelo Hollway (Jassamyn) of Dover, and Daniel Campbell, of Mt. Judea; three brothers, Tony Nalley (Linda) of Mountain Home, Ray Nalley (Maria) of Bergman, Jimmy Nalley, of Bergman; one sister, Elizabeth Bryant, of Bergman; six grandchildren; and many other family, nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Forks of the Creek Cemetery.
Arrangements by Cornwell Funeral Home in Dardanelle.
