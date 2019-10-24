Graveside service will be at noon Friday, Oct. 25, at Atkins City Cemetery; visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Darian Wayne Brinkley, 48, of Marshall, died Monday, Oct. 21 (2019) near his home.
Graveside service will be at noon Friday, Oct. 25, at Atkins City Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest close to his mother, Alice Sue Alred McCoy. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
The son of Walter Looney Brinkley and Alice Sue Alred Brinkley was born Sept. 4, 1971, at Little Rock.
