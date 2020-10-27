Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Harrison.
Darla Jane Jones, age 56, of Harrison, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25 (2020) in Fayetteville.
She was the daughter of Robert Cecil and Nadine (Taylor) McCullough and was born on June 6, 1964, in Palmdale, California.
Darla loved sunshine, playing with her grandkids and her little dogs. She also enjoyed watching birds and liked flowers. She was loved by everyone who knew her and will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert McCullough.
Darla is survived by her husband, Gregory Jones, of Harrison; two sons, Isaac Estes-Jones and wife Charlea, of Cassville, Missouri, and Evan Jones and Olivia, of Valley Springs; a daughter, Alyssa Jones, of Omaha, Nebraska; her mother, Nadine McCullough, of Palmdale, California; six brothers and sisters, Cheryl McCullough, Linda Lawson, Debra McCullough, Sandra Bauer, James McCullough and John McCullough; three grandchildren, Eli James Jones, Emmet John Jones and Exlee Kyle Jones; and many other family and friends who will mourn her passing.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Harrison.
