Darrell Mead “Chip” Caffrey Jr., 66, of Omaha, died Wednesday, Sept. 4 (2019).
Celebration of Life service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest. Interment will follow at Farewell Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to. 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the funeral home.
The son of the late Darrell Caffrey Sr. and Dorothy (Grell) Caffrey was born July 12, 1953. He was the brother of Kathleen “Kay” Reed, of Omaha.
