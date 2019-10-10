Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Harrison First Presbyterian Church, with arrangements by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
David Eugene Maxwell, age 55, of Harrison, passed from this life Thursday, Sept. 18 (2019).
David was born in Hollywood, Florida, on Aug. 14, 1964, the son of Vernon and Frances Maxwell, who preceded him in death. David's family moved to Yellville in 1988, where they lived until 2001 when they moved to Harrison.
Among David’s many passions were music, playing the drums, collecting train sets, building miniature trains and race boats. Dave spent many Sunday’s playing his Cajon for the church. He had a deep love for his friends and always reminded them to take care of each other.
David had a desire to help others and to that end he became a volunteer firefighter and first responder, first for the Bruno Fire Department and then for Krooked Creek Fire Department. He also obtained his Associate’s Degree in criminal justice from Phoenix University.
David was a truck driver for many years. One of his fondest memories was having the opportunity to transport the race boat for Big Thunder Marine to races all over the country. David worked the last seven years for Transland out of Strafford, Missouri, and really loved his work family.
David will be missed by a myriad of friends.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Harrison First Presbyterian Church, with Brother D.C. Adams officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family, Christine McAnally, requests that donations be made to the Ozark Share and Care Food Pantry, 105 Highway 62-65 North, Harrison, AR 72601.
