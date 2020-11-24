A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Crawford Cemetery, with arrangements by Holt Memorial Chapel.
David Floyd Hensley, of Harrison, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19 (2020) at his home. He was 69 years old.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Crawford Cemetery. Pastor Eddie Reed will officiate.
The son of Dason Floyd and Audrey Faye (Christian) Hensley was born on Dec. 10, 1950, in Cave Creek.
David was a proud U.S. Army veteran having fought in the Viet Nam War. He was a master plumber. He was an avid scuba diver and loved chuck wagon races, mule rides, hunting and fishing. David also loved children and devoted a lot of himself to children from all walks of life.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Austin David and Justin Floyd Hensley; his father, Dason Hensley; and one sister, Linda Milam.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Hensley, of the home; one son and his wife, Shane and Denyse Hensley, of Harrison; his mother, Audrey Hensley, of Harrison; two grandchildren, Haley Michelle Broyles and husband, Todd, of Siloam Springs, and Taylor Grace Hensley; two brothers, Steven Hensley and wife, Coeta, of Valley Springs, and Jeffrey Hensley, of Harrison; three sisters, Brenda Wheeler and husband, Larry, of Hot Springs, Sharon Sisco and husband, Kyle, of Western Grove, and Alisa Morris, of Harrison; one brother-in-law, Gary Milam, of Dexter, Missouri; a special friend, Hunter Still; and several nieces, nephews and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Wounded Warriors, or to any charity that serves to help children or veterans.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
