Service: Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest, with interment at Carrollton Cemetery; Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 10, at the funeral home.
David Gene Fritz, 62, of Green Forest, went to be with the Lord in the early hours of Sunday July 5 (2020). He departed for the next life surrounded by his two sons, daughter-in-law, and his best friend and soulmate of 40 years.
He was born on May 4, 1958, to Clarence and Maxine (Hosier) Fritz in Wichita, Kansas.
David was 1976 graduate of Alpena High School. He met his wife Teresa through mutual friends and dated until they finally wed on April 19, 1980. He worked at Hudspeth Motors then Clay Maxey Ford as an auto body technician for 43 years, a job he truly loved doing and was one of the best at. He also loved his grandchildren, his children, and a small electronic and solitaire game that got very little of a break over the years. He was loved by all that knew him and will be missed by just as many.
David was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Tom Bill Fritz, Patrick Joseph Fritz and John Michael Fifield. He is survived by his wife, Teresa, of Green Forest, and his son, Joshua of Green Forest; his son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and April, of Huntsville; and his grandchildren, Kylie, Nichole, Cameron and Mikhail.
He is also survived by countless others who called him uncle, brother-in-law, co-worker, and friend.
Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Friday July 10, at Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest, with Pastor David Maybee officiating. Interment will follow at Carrollton Cemetery. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. before the service.
Commented