David Gibson

David M. Gibson, 68, of Green Forest, was born Nov. 22, 1951, in Marysville, California, to Olaf T. and Ester P. (Gideon) Gibson. He departed this life on Tuesday, March 24 (2020 in Harrison.
David had two siblings, one brother Dale Gibson and a younger sister Brenda L. Durossette. He graduated from Bergman High School in 1969, and on Aug. 17, 1969, he married Ruth Ann Rickel. David worked as an over-the-road truck driver for 21 years before his retirement. His hobbies were woodworking, gardening and drag racing. He loved spending time with his family and friends and his cat, “Babygirl.”
David is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Ann Gibson, of the home, who he was married to for over 50 years. Other survivors include his son, Kenneth D. Gibson, of Green Forest, and one daughter, Kimberly D. Gibson, of Marble; grandchildren, Colton and Hunter Farrar, of Marble, Ike Harris, of Alpena, and Jason Stewart Gibson, of Pine Bluff; and a host of other family and friends.
David was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother and sister.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
