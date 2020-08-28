Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Burlington Baptist Cemetery in Burlington; visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
David Humphrey, age 66, of Omaha, passed from this life on Wednesday, Aug. 26 (2020). He was preceded in death by his father, Jim Humphrey.
Survivors include his mother, Lucille Humphrey, of Omaha; sister, Jimmie Curtis (Alan) of Omaha; brothers, Ed Humphrey (Rita) of Harrison, Dale Humphrey (Donna) of Omaha, and Jeff Humphrey (Tiffany) of Texas; daughter, Vickie Taylor and three grandchildren of Harrison; and two very dear friends, Jack Rose, of Bergman, and Floyd Summers, of Oklahoma.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Burlington Baptist Cemetery in Burlington.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
