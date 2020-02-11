Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall, with burial at Red Hill Cemetery, near Marshall; Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the funeral home.
David Lee Baker, age 75, of Leslie, passed from this life on Sunday, Feb. 9 (2020) at his home.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. preceding the service. Burial will be at Red Hill Cemetery near Marshall.
The son of the late Raymond Baker and Cornelia Harris Baker was born Nov. 10, 1944, at Marshall. He was the husband of Thelma Bower Baker, of the home.
