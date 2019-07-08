Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at First Baptist Church in Jasper, with burial at Crossroads Cemetery, at Deer; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper.
David Lynn Casey, 52, of Harrison, died Sunday, July 7 (2019).
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at First Baptist Church in Jasper. Burial will follow at Crossroads Cemetery at Deer. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper.
The son of Wallace Eugene Casey and Phyllis (Daniels) Casey was born Dec. 6, 1966. He was the husband of Karen (Fought) Casey.
