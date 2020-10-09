Memorial service will be at a later date; cremation arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
David Duke Randolph, age 66, of Harrison, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8 (2020) at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.
The son of Thomas Duke Randolph and Donna M. (Slaamod) Randolph was born Aug. 25, 1954, in Jackson, Tennessee. He is survived by his mother, Donna Randolph, of Harrison.
