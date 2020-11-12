Graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Maplewood Cemetery, with arrangements by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
David Walker Dean, age 95, of Harrison, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11 (2020) at Twin Lakes Therapy in Flippin.
Mr. Dean was born April 20, 1925, at Deer, the son of David Walker and Bessie E. Davis Dean.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Pearl Martin Dean; a son, Roger Dean; grandson, Randy Dean; four brothers, Earl, Virgil, Willard and Willis Dean; and four sisters, Orpha, Ella, Melba and Cornelia Dean.
He was known to many as Dub. He was a member of Highway Church of Christ and was a retired lumberjack and billboard installer. He was an avid hunter.
David is survived by his son, Ronald Dean and his wife Patsy, of Harrison; Faye and Andrea Dean, the wife and daughter of his late son Roger Dean, also of Harrison; his daughter, Diana Dean, of Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and his honorary family, Cindi Hagood and Vickie Burlsworth.
Dub was loved by everyone and he loved everybody.
Graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Maplewood Cemetery in Harrison, with Jimmy Smith officiating.
Pallbearers will be Clayton Dean, Jason Redding, Ricky Freeman, Jason Freeman, Jamie Dean and Anthony Hutchinson.
Honorary pallbearers will be the members of Highway Church of Christ.
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
