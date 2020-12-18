Dean Powell

Graveside service will at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Keesee Cemetery, with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Dean Curtis Powell, age 80, of Lead Hill, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16 (2020) in Harrison.
He was born Dec. 18, 1939, at Lakeway, to parents Ardith “Rabbit” Powell and Lessie May (Markle) Powell.
Dean moved to Lead Hill 41 years ago after retiring from the U.S. Navy, where he was stationed in San Diego, California. He was a longtime member of Lead Hill Church of God.
Dean proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. Dean liked helping friends and collecting and repairing antique clocks.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Kenneth Powell; a sister, Carmelee Chaney Powell; and a son, Dennis Powell.
Dean is survived by his wife, Elvira Powell; two sons and their wives, Dan and Kelli Powell, of Harrison, and Leslie and Stephanie Powell, of Vilonia; a brother, Larry Powell and wife Pam; five grandchildren, David, Steven, Brooklyn, Connor and Bryson; three nephews, Tommy Powell, Terry Powell and Toby Powell; and a host of extended relatives and many friends who loved him and will miss him.
Graveside service will at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Keesee Cemetery, with Brother Curly Johnson officiating.
Pallbearers are Steven Powell, Bryson Powell, Steve Dees, Roy Max Richey, Tommy Powell and Anthony Powell.
Honorary pallbearers are Charlie Dixon, Jerry Markle, Pate Cagle and Roger Biggs.
Masks and social distancing are required at the cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
