Debbie Horton, of St. Joe, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, July 12 (2019) at her home, after a short illness of cancer. She was surrounded by her family.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at St. Joe Baptist Church.
The daughter of John and Ima (Smith) English was born on Feb. 3, 1959, in Little Rock.
Debbie devoted her life, daily, to her Savior by studying His word and praying for others. She was always concerned for the eternal security of those who passed away.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her father and mother-in-law, JG and Virginia Horton.
Survivors include her husband, Jack Horton, of the home; two sisters, Cheryl and LeeAnn, of Hot Springs and Little Rock; sister-in-law, Vicki Mays and husband Buck, of Silver Hill; five nieces; two nephews; and 13 great-nieces and -nephews.
Debbie is also survived by special friends, Bill and Jennifer Tidmore, and a wonderful church family.
The family would like to thank her friends who helped and Legacy Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joe Baptist Church or to Legacy Hospice.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
