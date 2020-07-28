Graveside service at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Peel Cemetery Pavilion, with visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Debbie Yocham Lawrence, age 68, of Yellville, passed away Saturday, July 25 (2020) at her home.
Debbie was born on July 18, 1952, in Harrison, to the late Deb and Imogene (Wilkinson) Yocham. She is survived by several cousins.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, at the Peel Cemetery Pavilion.
Memorials may be made to Peel Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 63, Peel, AR 72668.
