Debbie Lee Kelley, age 61, of Harrison, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7 (2020).
She was born June 3, 1959, in Harrison, daughter of Sam and Wanda (Randolph) Jones.
Debbie grew up in Oak Grove and attended Green Forest schools where she graduated with the class of 1977. On Oct. 6, 1978, she was united in marriage to James Kelley. For a number of years she worked at Harrison Middle School as a paraprofessional in Special Education.
Debbie was a person who genuinely loved people. It wasn’t unusual to see her making friends out of perfect strangers. Everyone was somebody to her. It didn’t matter if they were disabled, elderly, homeless, another race, everyone deserved love and respect. She loved Jesus and believed in the hope he offers to everyone. Many times she would say, “I feel burdened to pray for a particular person,” and would pray for them relentlessly right at that moment. She loved to laugh and getting her “tickled” was fun for everyone. She was a member of Faith Assembly of God Church in Harrison. Debbie was a loving wife, mother and friend.
She is survived by her husband, James Kelley, of 42 years; children, Terrell and LeAnna Kelley, both of Harrison; adopted daughters, Amanda and Amber Millsap, of Harrison; one brother, Jeff Jones and wife Kay, of Oak Grove; and multiple nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Wanda Jones.
Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Harrison Faith Church. Brother Arlis Thrasher will officiate. Interment will be at Hale Cemetery. Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. when the service begins. Services by Smith Family Funeral Home of Green Forest.
