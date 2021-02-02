No services will be held; arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri.
Deborah Anne Harrelson, age 69, of Omaha, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30 (2021).
She entered this life on March 15, 1951, in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Joseph and Flossie (Cheney) Fountain. She was the wife of Roy Harrelson.

