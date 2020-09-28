Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall, with interment at Silver Hill Cemetery in St. Joe; Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the funeral home.
Deborah Darlene Gammill passed away Friday, Sept. 25 (2020) at the age of 59.
She was born in Harrison, on Aug. 4, 1961, to William Lavell Yancey and Billie Fowler Yancey. She was the wife of David Gammill.
Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Roller Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall, with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Interment will take place at Silver Hill Cemetery in St. Joe.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 50 people are allowed in attendance for the funeral and regulations require that masks be worn at all times.
Memorial donations may be made in Debbie’s name to support the education of girls in Guatemala to World Vision International at https://donate.worldvision.org/gift-catalog/education#active.
You can also make donations in her honor to Operation Christmas Child through First Baptist Church of Mountain View, P.O. Box 27, Mountain View, AR 72560.
