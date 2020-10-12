Graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at McDaniel Cemetery near Snowball; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Deborah Jean Elliott, age 59, of Snowball, passed from this life on Thursday, Oct. 8 (2020) at her home.
She was born in Sacramento, California, on July 28, 1961, to Neghegean Watts Bohannon and the late Alva Bohannon. She was the wife of Tony Elliott, of the home.
