Deborah Louise Belding, age 62, of Harrison, passed from this life on Tuesday, Oct. 15 (2019) at the Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, surrounded by family.
She was born on Feb. 19, 1957, to Robert Haskell Mills and Imaleta “Polly” (Sisco) Mills in Harrison.
Debbie was saved and baptized at an early age and a devoted follower of Christ. She enjoyed reading, especially her Bible, cooking, embroidery, playing with her puppies, helping others and spoiling her grandchildren. She was an extraordinary kind woman who was loved by everyone that she met.
Debbie married Virgil Leroy “Lee” Belding on Sept. 29, 1979, and to this union, they had one son Bryan (Barbie) Belding, of Harrison. It was also her great joy to be the step-mother to one son, Randy Belding, of Harrison, and two daughters, Kandy Choate, of Harrison, and Carolyn (Wes) Ramsey, of Harrison. She had eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Lee Belding, and three brothers Bobby (Rhonda) Mills, Doug Mills and Kevin (Janet) Mills, all of Harrison.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Haskell Mills and Imaleta “Polly” Mills.
Service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Woodland Heights Baptist Church in Harrison, with Pastors Heather Kirkpatrick and David Shekels officiating.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Woodland Heights Baptist Church.
Burial will be at Davidson Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Trevon Mills, Timothy Mills, Tyler Mills, Mike Phillips, James Underwood, Will Smith, AJ McCarville and Bobby Tillery.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandson Cross Belding, her physician Kevin Jackson, and the staff at Willard Walker Hospice Home.
Arrangements are by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
